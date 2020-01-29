STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Trial Scheduled in Action Seeking Reinsurance Coverage for Disability Policies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trial has been scheduled in an Alabama federal action in which a policyholder is seeking reinsurance coverage from Standard Insurance Co. for four disability policies.

Judge Andrew L. Brasher of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama set the action for jury selection and trial beginning on June 28, 2021. Motions for summary judgment are due on Nov. 13, 2020.

The action arises from four disability policies issued by The Northwestern Life Insurance Co. Three were individual policies issued to Horace Theriot Jr., and one was a group long term disability policy issued to ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Sinclair Law Firm



