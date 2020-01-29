STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration
Trial Scheduled in Action Seeking Reinsurance Coverage for Disability Policies
January 29, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trial has been scheduled in an Alabama federal action in which a policyholder is seeking reinsurance coverage from Standard Insurance Co. for four disability policies.
Judge Andrew L. Brasher of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama set the action for jury selection and trial beginning on June 28, 2021. Motions for summary judgment are due on Nov. 13, 2020.
The action arises from four disability policies issued by The Northwestern Life Insurance Co. Three were individual policies issued to Horace Theriot Jr., and one was a group long term disability policy issued to ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
Sinclair Law Firm
Associated Documents
Scheduling Order