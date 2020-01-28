STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation
Plaintiffs, Safety-Kleen Reach Settlement Agreement in North Carolina Benzene Case
January 28, 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– Plaintiffs with benzene personal injury claims pending in North Carolina have reached a settlement agreement with the lone remaining defendant in the action, Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., according to recent court documents.
In a Jan. 8 notice filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, the parties indicated that they had reached a settlement of this action “contingent upon mutually agreeable release language.”
In an order issued Jan. 23, U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler allowed the parties until Feb. 20 to file a stipulation of dismissal.
According to the recently filed ...
