Butter Flavorings Defendant Defends Efforts to Dismiss Suit, Says Company ‘Not at Home’ in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. –– A defendant named in a butter flavorings lawsuit has once again challenged the personal injury case on jurisdiction grounds, maintaining that it has no presence in South Carolina and is “not at home there” either.

In a Jan. 14 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, The Edlong Corp. contended that it would be “unfair for this Court to assert personal jurisdiction over Edlong in South Carolina.”

The underlying lawsuit was filed by Marlene D. Mace. Mace said her nearly 10-year employment at a manufacturing plant owned by Popz USA ...

