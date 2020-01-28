STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Monsanto Indicates Intent to Stay Out of Appeal Involving Sanctions in Roundup Trial

SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has indicated that it takes no position in the appeal of a federal court order sanctioning trial team members for “acts of misconduct” during opening statements, stating that it is a matter between the plaintiffs and the MDL Court.

In a Jan. 17 letter sent to the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Monsanto said that it “does not intend to file an answering brief unless the Court directs otherwise.”

In June 2019, counsel for the plaintiffs filed separate notices of appeal, in which plaintiffs’ counsel Jennifer A. Moore and Aimee H. Wagstaff indicated their intent ...

