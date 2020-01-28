STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Schizophrenia Drug Clozapine Can Cause Deadly Bowel Obstruction, FDA Warns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has strengthened an existing warning that constipation caused by the schizophrenia drug clozapine can cause serious bowel problems, leading to hospitalization or death.

In a Jan. 28 MedWatch Safety Alert, the agency explained that in a majority of patients, clozapine affects how the intestines function and produces effects ranging from common constipation to complete blockage of the bowel.

Clozapine (marketed as Clozaril, Fazaclo ODT, Versacloz and generics) is an antipsychotic medicine used to treat schizophrenia in patients whose symptoms are not controlled with standard antipsychotic drugs. Clozapine is also used in patients ...

