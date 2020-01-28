STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Multi-Plaintiff Roundup Trial in Missouri Delayed as Settlement Talks Continue

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri state court Roundup personal injury trial slated to begin last week has been delayed by what sources stated were “last minute settlement talks.”

According to a Jan. 24 online docket entry, Judge Elizabeth B. Hogan of the Missouri Circuit Court for St. Louis City continued the cause. Reports indicated that the trial court resume as early as next week.

The multi-plaintiff trial, the first scheduled to take place in St. Louis, was to begin on Jan. 23. However, according to several published reports, Judge Hogan opted to delay the trial as attorneys indicated that ...

Associated Documents

Order



