STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Md. Federal Judge Dismisses BHR Hip Claims as Untimely

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has dismissed as time barred certain claims and, in some instances, entire cases, pending on the BHR Hip Resurfacing multidistrict litigation docket, ruling that the claims accrued on the date of the plaintiffs’ revision surgeries.

On Jan. 24, Judge Catherine Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland found the claims were untimely because the plaintiffs filed their actions more than two or three years after they underwent revision surgery.

In moving to dismiss the claims as time barred, S&N relied upon the MDL court’s Nov. 19, 2018, ruling that claims ...

