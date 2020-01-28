STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Centralized Docket Created for N.J. Ethicon Prolene Hernia System Actions

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has created a centralized docket for cases in which plaintiffs allege injuries caused by Ethicon Inc.’s Prolene Hernia System (PHS) surgical mesh, ruling that centralization of the actions will conserve judicial resources.

In a Jan. 6 notice to the bar, the high court said it assigned the multicounty litigation docket to Superior Court Judge John C. Porto of the Atlantic County Superior Court.

The PHS a multi-layered, three-dimensional mesh device marketed for inguinal and ventral hernia repairs, can cause an intense foreign body inflammatory response, leading to contracture of the mesh, pain, ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login