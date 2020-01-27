STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Lincoln General Granted Default Judgment in Reinsurance Premium Dispute

January 27, 2020

DALLAS — A federal judge has granted Lincoln General Insurance Co.’s motion for a default judgment in a dispute over reinsurance premiums, noting that by default, the individual defendant admitted to his role in improperly distributing funds owed to the insurer.

In a Jan. 21 order, Judge Jane Boyle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas adopted a magistrate judge’s findings that a default judgment on Lincoln General’s claim of tortious interference is appropriate given the defendant’s refusal to comply with discovery orders.

State and County Insurance Co. (S&C) fronted auto insurance policies and Lincoln General ...

Associated Law Firms
Albert B. Miller
Bailey Crowe & Kugler
Law Office of Alan B. Rich
Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons
Zelle Hofmann Voelbel & Mason

Associated Documents
Report & Recommendation

