Lincoln General Granted Default Judgment in Reinsurance Premium Dispute

DALLAS — A federal judge has granted Lincoln General Insurance Co.’s motion for a default judgment in a dispute over reinsurance premiums, noting that by default, the individual defendant admitted to his role in improperly distributing funds owed to the insurer.

In a Jan. 21 order, Judge Jane Boyle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas adopted a magistrate judge’s findings that a default judgment on Lincoln General’s claim of tortious interference is appropriate given the defendant’s refusal to comply with discovery orders.

State and County Insurance Co. (S&C) fronted auto insurance policies and Lincoln General ...

