Talc Supplier Denied Summary Judgment by N.Y. Court in Asbestos Talcum Powder Case

NEW YORK –– Plaintiffs asserting asbestos cosmetic talcum powder personal injury claims have prevailed on a motion for summary judgment brought by a talc supplier, after a New York court found that the plaintiffs were entitled to the benefit of all favorable inferences.

In the Jan. 14 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that “there remain issues of fact as to decedent’s exposure to asbestos contaminated talc sold by Whittaker, Clark & Daniels to Shulton Inc., The Mennen Company, Neslemur and All for use in Old Spice, Mennen and Clubman talcum powder products during the ...

