Roofing Cement Defendant Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A roofing cement manufacturer’s efforts to obtain summary judgment have been rejected by a New York trial court, which found that the defendant’s position that the decedent had not been exposed to the company’s products was “unavailing.”

In the Jan. 14 decision, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that “even if Henry Co. was able to meet its prima facie burden, Plaintiffs raises issues of fact to be resolved at trial.”

Plaintiff Veronica Jackson asserted the claims on behalf of Stephen Jackson, saying the decedent’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing roofing ...

