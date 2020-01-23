STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Plaintiffs’ Expert Testimony Permitted at Upcoming N.C. Coloplast Pelvic Mesh Trial

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge has refused to exclude or limit the testimony of plaintiffs’ expert Dr. Bruce Rosenzweig in a Coloplast Corp. pelvic mesh case, finding his opinions, for the most part, are based upon a "reliable foundation."

In a Jan. 21 order, Judge Catherine Eagles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina explained that Dr. Rosenzweig has performed more than 350 surgeries relating to complications with synthetic mesh, including Coloplast mesh products, and used a differential diagnosis to rule out other causes of the plaintiff’s injuries.

Rita Armstead was implanted ...

