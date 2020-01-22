STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Parties in $8.6 Million Reinsurance Arbitration in Process of Selecting Umpire

LOS ANGELES — The parties in a dispute over $8.6 million in reinsurance for losses sustained by a date farm following an electrical power outage have selected their party arbitrators and are in the process of selecting an umpire, according to a recent filing in California federal court.

The Jan. 16 status report filed before Judge John Kronstadt of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said the parties have agreed to a protocol for selection of the arbitration panel, including party-appointed arbitrators and an umpire.

In 2006, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co. (HSB) ...

Associated Law Firms

Freeborn & Peters

Grodsky & Olecki

Selman Breitman



Associated Documents

Status Report



