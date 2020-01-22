STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Non-Profit Group: PFAS Contamination of Drinking Water ‘Far More Prevalent than Previously Reported’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Drinking water in a number of major United States cities is contaminated with detectable levels of PFAS chemicals, at a rate “far more prevalent than previously reported,” according to a report from a non-profit organization.

The report was released on Jan. 22 by The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit organization “dedicated to protecting human health and the environment.”

In the report, EWG’s scientist Sydney Evans, David Andrews, Ph.D., Tasha Soiber, Ph.D., and Olga Naidenko, Ph.D., stated that new laboratory tests commissioned by EWG have for “the first time found the toxic fluorinated chemicals known as PFAS ...

Registered User Login