STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

TransUnion Seeks Creation of Federal Docket for Fair Credit Reporting Act Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A consumer reporting agency and its parent company have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for class actions accusing them of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act when preparing tenant screening reports including public records.

In a Jan. 21 motion, TransUnion Rental Screening Solutions Inc. (TURSS) and Trans Union LLC maintain that the actions all involve common questions of fact and assert substantially similar claims and legal theories and should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for consolidated or coordinated pretrial proceedings.

“The ...

Associated Law Firms

Reed Smith



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login