STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Actor Chuck Norris, Wife, Abandon Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agent Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO — Film actor Chuck Norris and his wife Gena have abandoned their lawsuit accusing the makers of gadolinium-based contrast agents of failing to warn that their products, which are commonly used during MRIs, can cause gadolinium deposition disease.

According to the San Francisco County Superior Court docket, the case has remained inactive since July 2018.

In a November 2017 complaint filed in the San Francisco County Superior Court, the couple had alleged Gena was injected with the gadolinium-based contrast agents ProHance and MultiHance before undergoing several MRIs, and developed GDD soon thereafter.

“Gena Norris was hospitalized numerous times ...

Registered User Login