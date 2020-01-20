STORY FROM: Asbestos

Kaiser Gypsum’s Efforts to Toss Asbestos-Continuing Joint Compound Claims Denied by N.Y. Court

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied Kaiser Gypsum’s efforts to obtain summary judgment in an asbestos case involving its joint compound, concluding that the plaintiffs had demonstrated facts and conditions from which the company’s liability may be reasonably inferred.

In a Jan. 13 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the decedent’s son’s testimony was admissible under an exception to the hearsay rule.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Frank G. Salzano, contending that the decedent developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing joint compound he encountered ...

