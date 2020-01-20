STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Ky. Plaintiffs Ask Talcum Powder MDL Court to Remand Claims, Say Local Radiology Department is Proper Defendant

NEWARK, N.J. –– Kentucky residents with talcum powder claims pending in the national multidistrict litigation docket in New Jersey have asked the MDL Court to remand their lawsuit, challenging Johnson & Johnson’s position that an in-state defendant was fraudulently joined.

In the Jan. 17 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the plaintiffs maintained that the negligence of their local emergency room, and radiology department, caused a delay in the diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

Plaintiffs Melissa and Terry Lee Parsons brought the underlying claims, contending that Melissa Parsons developed ovarian cancer as a ...

Associated Documents

Motion



