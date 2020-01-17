STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Plaintiffs in 24 LFIT Hip Cases Ordered to Show Cause Why Actions Should Not be Dismissed

BOSTON — Following Howmedica Osteonics Corp.’s motion to dismiss 24 LFIT V40 Femoral Head cases for failure to serve either a case questionnaire or plaintiff fact sheet, the MDL judge has ordered the plaintiffs to show cause as to why their actions should not be dismissed.

In a Jan. 16 order, Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts noted the plaintiffs violated Case Management Order No. 6, which requires them to file a fully completed CQ and CQ certification by Dec. 5.

CMO #6 also requires plaintiffs to serve a fully completed PFS and ...

Associated Law Firms

Gibbons

Shook Hardy & Bacon



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login