Mo. Federal Court Denies Summary Judgment to U.S. Fire Insurance Co. in Asbestos-Related Dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –– A Missouri federal court has denied summary judgment for an insurance in an asbestos-related dispute, finding that the plaintiff had presented sufficient evidence to establish it sustained damages relating to the insurer’s refusal to provide defense or indemnification to the company.

In a Jan. 14 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found further that there were genuine issues of material fact relating to whether U.S. Fire Insurance Company “unreasonably delayed payment.”

O’Reilly Auto Enterprise filed the insurance dispute lawsuit against four carriers relating to coverage for asbestos personal injury lawsuits.

