STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

AmerisourceBergen Ordered to Provide CSA Compliance Documents to Shareholders

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge has ordered AmerisourceBergen to provide its shareholders with documents concerning its compliance with the Controlled Substances Act, ruling that question of whether the company illegally perpetuated the opioid crisis "is reasonably related to” shareholders’ interests.

On Jan. 13, Judge J. Travis Laster found there is “strong circumstantial evidence” that AmerisourceBergen may have pushed opioids into the distribution chain when it knew or should have known that they would be diverted for improper uses.

Shareholders of AmerisourceBergen — one of the world’s largest wholesale distributors of opioid pain drugs — are investigating whether the ...

Associated Documents

Order



