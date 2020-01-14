STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Zimmer Moves for Summary Judgment in Pa. Hip Action

PHILADELPHIA — Following a federal appeals court’s reinstatement of a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by a Zimmer uni-modular hip implant system, the manufacturer has moved for summary judgment, arguing that the plaintiff has failed to present credible expert testimony that the device was defective or accompanied by inadequate warnings.

In a Jan. 10 motion filed before Judge Edward Smith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Zimmer maintains that the plaintiff has not created an issue of material fact as to whether any defects in the device or any alleged inadequacies or omissions in the ...

Associated Documents

Motion



