STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Workers’ Comp Provider May Not Appeal Statement of Decision, Calif. Appeals Court Rules

SAN FRANCISCO — Workers’ compensation insurance provider Applied Underwriters Inc. may not appeal a court’s statement of decision (SOD) in a dispute involving its reinsurance participation agreement, because the ruling was not “final” under state law, a California appellate court has ruled.

In a Jan. 7 published opinion, the California Court of Appeals, 1st District, explained that the SOD was “a limited ruling on a discrete issue” and did not resolve the dispute, therefore it was not appealable under California Code of Civil Procedure Section 904.1, subdivision (a)(1).

Six companies in the Warwick Hotel chain purchased workers’ compensation coverage ...

