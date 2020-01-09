STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Howmedica Moves to Dismiss 24 LFIT V40 Hip Cases for Failure to Serve QC, PFS

BOSTON — Howmedica Osteonics Corp. has moved to dismiss 24 cases pending on the LFIT V40 Femoral Head multidistrict litigation docket, arguing that the plaintiffs failed to serve either a case questionnaire or plaintiff fact sheet, as required by the MDL court.

In a Jan. 9 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Stryker contends the plaintiffs violated Case Management Order No. 6, which requires plaintiffs to serve a fully completed CQ and CQ certification by Dec. 5.

CMO #6 also requires plaintiffs to serve a fully completed PFS and PFS Certification by Dec. ...

