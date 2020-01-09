STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Criminal Conviction Prevents Woman from Suing Lexapro Maker, 9th Cir. Affirms

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman who was found guilty of attempting to murder her ex-husband is collaterally estopped from suing the manufacturer of the anti-depressant drug she was taking at the time of the attack, a federal appeals court has affirmed.

In a Jan. 7 order, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found a substantial overlap in the evidence and arguments advanced in the criminal and civil proceedings.

In September 2011, Laura Wenke attempted to murder her estranged husband by stunning him with a taser and then stabbing him repeatedly. Following a criminal trial, Wenke was convicted of ...

