Odyssey Re Awarded $218,246 in Attorneys’ Fees, Expenses in Cal-Regent Case

SAN DIEGO — A California judge has awarded Odyssey Re $218,246 in attorneys’ fees and expenses related to former Cal-Regent Insurance Service Corp. owner Diane Dostalik’s violation of an October 2017 preliminary injunction.

In a Dec. 27 order, Judge Ted Moskowitz of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California awarded Odyssey Re $199,295.50 in attorneys’ fees and $18,950.50 in expenses as a remedial sanction for Dostalik’s conduct.

Insurance agency Cal-Regent underwrote certain insurance risks on behalf of State National Insurance Co. Odyssey, in turn, reinsured State National for a percentage of those risks. By 2013, Cal-Regent ...

