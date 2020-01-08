STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Amerisure Urges Ill. Federal Court to Confirm Final Award in Reinsurance Dispute

CHICAGO — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is urging an Illinois federal court to confirm a final arbitration award in its reinsurance dispute with Allstate Insurance Co., arguing that it expressly supersedes a previous interim final award issued by the arbitration panel and is “final” in every respect.

In a Jan. 3 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Amerisure argues that the “facts demonstrate beyond any reasonable doubt that the arbitrators did not consider the interim award to be final in any respect, but that only their final award was final.”

Allstate issued Amerisure ...

Associated Law Firms

BatesCarey

Clyde & Co.



Associated Documents

Opposition

Reply



Registered User Login