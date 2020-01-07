STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Trial Begins in Fla. Federal Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action

MIAMI — Trial has begun in a case in which a Florida woman alleges her implantation of an Ethicon Artisyn pelvic polypropylene mesh device caused her to suffer substantial injuries.

Opening arguments took place on Jan. 6 before Judge Ursula Ungaro of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

In December 2012, plaintiff Charlotte Salinero underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Artisyn Mesh during a sacrocolpopexy to treat uterovaginal prolapse. In 2017, Salinero was required to undergo a lengthy revision surgery to address a fistula and other complications allegedly due to erosion and migration of the mesh into her ...

Associated Law Firms

Arnstein & Lehr

Butler Snow

Goldman Ismail Tomaselli Brennan & Baum

Squire Patton Boggs

The Ferraro Law Firm

Thomas Combs & Spann



Registered User Login