Plaintiff May Amend Complaint in Allergan Breast Implant Case, Federal Judge Rules

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has allowed a plaintiff to file an amended complaint in a lawsuit involving a ruptured Allergan Natrelle breast implant in order to state plausible claims of construction defect, inadequate warning and breach of warranty.

In a Jan. 2 order, Judge Martin Feldman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana said amendment would not be futile; therefore, there is no substantial reason to deny the plaintiff leave to amend.

Sheridan Allo was implanted with two Allergan Natrelle Style 410 FX breast implants following a bilateral mastectomy. Three years later, she ...

