N.Y. Judge Closes Reinsurance Case Following Submission of Unredacted Documents

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has closed a case after granting TIG Insurance Co.’s motion to confirm a reinsurance arbitration award, noting that as the court requested, the parties have filed all unredacted documents on the docket.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York terminated the action on Dec. 27.

TIG entered into a second blanket casualty excess of loss reinsurance agreement with National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA and AIU Insurance Co., under which TIG agreed to reinsure National Union and AIU’s risk under certain ...

