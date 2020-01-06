STORY FROM: Asbestos

Settlement Agreement Reached in Calif. Asbestos Cosmetic Talcum Powder Case Mid-Trial

OAKLAND, Calif. –– Parties remaining in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder trial in California have reached a settlement agreement after 11 days of trial, the court informed jurors this morning.

Judge Stephen Kaus of the California Superior Court for Alameda County presided over the trial, which began with opening statements on Dec. 2 and continued for 11 days until the settlement was reached.

According to Jan. 6 minutes, the cause was called for jury trial on Monday, at which time the “court … informed all jurors the matter has settled.”

Plaintiff Linda O’Hagan brought the underlying claims, contending that ...

