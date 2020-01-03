STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Hotel Chains Oppose Efforts to Create Sex Trafficking MDL Docket, Say Cases Too ‘Individualized’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A number of hotel chains have filed opposition briefs contesting efforts to create a multidistrict litigation docket for sex trafficking claims, maintaining that the cases are “highly particularized” and “lack sufficient common questions of fact.”

In a Jan. 2 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, defendant Marriott International calls efforts to create a coordinated docket “extraordinary,” and maintains that the petition “is not an action against the hotel industry generally.”

“No such claim or cause of action exists under the TVPRA and related state law,” the opposition brief said. “Rather, these are distinct, ...

