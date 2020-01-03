STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Puerto Rico Judge Dismisses 3rd Party Complaint Against Integrand Reinsurers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Puerto Rico federal judge has dismissed a policyholder’s third-party complaint against Integrand Insurance Co.’s reinsurers, finding there is no procedural rule by which the plaintiff can join the reinsurers to assert its claims against them.

In a Dec. 27 order, Judge Francisco Besosa of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico explained that the policyholder is not seeking indemnity from the reinsurers for any claim asserted by Integrand against the policyholder, therefore Federal Rule of Procedure 14(a) does not apply.

Integrand Assurance Co. sued its policyholder, Puma Energy Caribe LLC, ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login