STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation
Minn. Federal Judge Dismisses Zimmer Defendants from Hip Action
December 30, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has dismissed Zimmer US Inc. and Zimmer Inc. from an action involving artificial hip components manufactured by Zimmer and Wright Medical Technology Inc. (WMT).
In a Dec. 19 order, Judge Eric C. Tostrud of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota dismissed with prejudice all of the claims against the Zimmer entities.
Patricia Reid underwent a total right hip arthroplasty in December 2012, during which her surgeon implanted five artificial hip components manufactured by WMT and Zimmer. Specifically, Reid was implanted with a Trilogy Cup and Longevity Liner — both manufactured ...
