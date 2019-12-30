STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Minn. Federal Judge Dismisses Zimmer Defendants from Hip Action

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has dismissed Zimmer US Inc. and Zimmer Inc. from an action involving artificial hip components manufactured by Zimmer and Wright Medical Technology Inc. (WMT).

In a Dec. 19 order, Judge Eric C. Tostrud of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota dismissed with prejudice all of the claims against the Zimmer entities.

Patricia Reid underwent a total right hip arthroplasty in December 2012, during which her surgeon implanted five artificial hip components manufactured by WMT and Zimmer. Specifically, Reid was implanted with a Trilogy Cup and Longevity Liner — both manufactured ...

Associated Law Firms

Dorsey & Whitney

Duane Morris

HKM Law Group



Associated Documents

Order



