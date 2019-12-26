STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

C-8 January Trial Plaintiffs Seek Continuance, Cite Possible Prejudice from Feature Film Dark Waters

CINCINNATI –– Plaintiffs with claims C-8 personal injury claims set to be tried in January have asked the federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket to adjourn the trials, citing possible prejudice associated with the release of the feature film Dark Waters.

In the Dec. 20 motion, counsel for the plaintiffs asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio to join the trial of the two cases with June trial of six other plaintiffs, making the June 2020 setting an eight-plaintiff trial.

In a pretrial order issued in October, the MDL Court scheduled the Swartz and Abbott ...

Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login