STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Fleurchem Moves to Dismiss Flavorings Exposure Claims Against It, Says Jurisdiction Lacking

DAVENPORT, Iowa –– Fleurchem Inc. has filed a motion to dismiss a flavorings complaint for lack of personal jurisdiction, maintaining that it is not “at home” in Iowa and did not sell any products to the production plant at which the plaintiffs worked.

In a Nov. 19 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, the company maintained that the court lacked both general and specific personal jurisdiction over it.

In a complaint filed in October, plaintiffs Roy Smith and Kim Cobb said they were employed at the ConAgra Brands Inc. production plant in ...

Associated Documents

Complaint

Motion



Registered User Login