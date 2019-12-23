STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JUUL MDL Court Appoints Plaintiff Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the recently established multidistrict litigation docket for claims pending against JUUL Labs Inc. for its electronic nicotine delivery system has appointed plaintiffs’ leadership and steering committee members, asking Sarah R. London of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein to act as co-lead counsel and liaison counsel.

The Dec. 20 order from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also appointed Dean Noburu Kawamoto (Keller Rohrback LLP), Ellen Relkin (Weitz & Luxenberg P.C.), and Dena Sharp (Girard Sharp) as co-lead counsel.

Khaldoun A. Baghdadi (Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger) and Leslie LaMacchia ...

Associated Documents

Order



