168 Cases Pending in Zimmer M/L Taper Hip MDL, N.Y. Federal Judge Says

NEW YORK — There are 168 cases on the Zimmer M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis or M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis with Kinectiv Technology and VerSys Femoral Head multidistrict litigation docket, according to a New York federal judge.

In a Dec. 19 order memorializing a status conference held on Dec. 12, Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said there are 13 active cases pending in various state courts.

Earlier this month, Judge Crotty selected Little, Nutting, Pride and Goode as bellwether cases, directing the parties to begin case-specific fact discovery for ...

