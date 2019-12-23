STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Missouri Jurors Reach Defense Verdict for J&J at Conclusion of Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson at the conclusion of a talcum powder ovarian cancer case, HarrisMartin Publishing is reporting.

The Missouri Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis jury comprised of six men and six woman reached the verdict late on Dec. 20, just hours after receiving the case.

The trial began on Dec. 4 before the Hon. Rex Burlison of the Missouri Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis. A jury of six men and six women will determine whether Vickie Forrest is entitled ...

