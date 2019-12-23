STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

4 Bellwether Cases Chosen in Zimmer M/L Taper Hip MDL

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving its M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis or M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis with Kinectiv Technology and VerSys Femoral Head has selected four cases to be prepared for bellwether trial.

In a Dec. 20 order, Judge Paul A. Crotty chose Little, Nutting, Pride and Goode, directing the parties to begin case-specific fact discovery for those cases. The judge also ruled that Zimmer may conduct informal, ex parte interviews with plaintiffs’ treating physicians “to the extent allowed by the underlying state privilege law of each cases.”

The judge further ruled that Zimmer ...

Associated Documents

Order



