Ohio Court Grants Motion to Compel Discovery Responses from Marathon Petroleum in Hydrogen Sulfide Complaint

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– An Ohio court has weighed in on a discovery dispute in a chemical exposure case, ruling that the plaintiff was entitled to information from Marathon Petroleum Company relating to testing and monitoring of hydrogen sulfide.

In the Dec. 4 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio declined to grant the plaintiff’s motion for sanctions, however.

Plaintiff Brent Adkins originally filed his claims in Louisiana state court contending that he was exposed to hydrogen sulfide as a tankerman, deckhand, mate and crew member for Marathon Petroleum Company for four years. Adkins specifically said ...

