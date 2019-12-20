STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Miss. Supreme Court Grants Valeant’s Motion to Drop Appeal in Talcum Powder Attorney General Action

JACKSON, Miss. –– The Mississippi Supreme Court has granted a motion by several Valeant companies to dismiss an appeal pending in a talcum powder action brought by the state’s Mississippi Attorney General, according to documents filed recently.

The state high court signed the order on Nov. 7, noting that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC had moved to dismiss the appeal.

In a Dec. 6 certificate of compliance, the Appeals Clerk of the Chancery Court noted that the “appeal record is completed an all parties have been notified.”

The underlying lawsuit was filed by Jim Hood, ...

Associated Documents

Order

Certificate of Compliance



Registered User Login