STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Applied Underwriters Case Stayed Following Insurer's Conservation Order

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has stayed an action targeting Applied Underwriters workers’ compensation program in light of a California state court order placing California Insurance Co. (CIC) in conservation.

In a Dec. 16 docket note, Judge Stefan Underhill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut explained that the case should be stayed in the interest of comity. He added that the file may be reopened upon application from either party.

In 2013, Aiello Home Services obtained workers’ compensation insurance through the EquityComp program provided by AUI and its affiliates, CIC, Applied Risk Services (ARS), ...

