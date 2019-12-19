STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Calif. Court Weighs in on J&J Demurrers to Talc Complaints, Finds Fault with Negligence Per Se, Aiding and Abetting Claims

LOS ANGELES –– The California court overseeing the state’s coordinated talcum powder personal injury docket has issued a tentative ruling weighing in on demurrers filed by J&J against the plaintiffs’ claims, concluding in part that the plaintiffs’ Second Amended Complaint is “sufficiently clear to apprise each J&J entity of the conduct at issue in this lawsuit.”

In the Dec. 16 tentative order, the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County did find that demurrers to claims for negligence per se and aiding and abetting were sustainable, given that the plaintiffs could not state cognizable independent causes of action for either.

Associated Documents

Tentative Order



