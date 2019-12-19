STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

FDA Says Gabapentin, Pregabalin May Cause Breathing Difficulties

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration is warning that certain seizure and nerve pain drugs can cause serious breathing difficulties in patients who have lung problems or when used in conjunction with drugs that depress the central nervous system (CNS), such as opioid painkillers.

According to the agency’s Dec. 19 Drug Safety Communication, gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant) and pregabalin (Lyrica, Lyrica CR), which are approved for seizures, nerve pain, and restless legs syndrome, should not be combined with CNS depressants, because it increases the risk of slow and ineffective breathing.

“Our evaluation shows that the use of these ...

