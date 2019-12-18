STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Stryker LFIT Cases Dismissed in Wake of Confidential Settlement

BOSTON — The judge overseeing the Stryker LFIT CoCr V40 Femoral Heads hip implant multidistrict litigation has dismissed with prejudice actions in which the plaintiffs’ claims were resolved in a November 2018 confidential settlement.

Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued the order on Dec. 15.

On Nov. 2, 2018, plaintiffs and HOC announced a private, confidential settlement agreement to resolve the claims of certain claimants. Plaintiffs who elected to participate in the settlement submitted a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice.

Certain settling bilateral plaintiffs could execute a partial dismissal with prejudice, leaving ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login