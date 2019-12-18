STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Closing Arguments Scheduled this Week in Missouri Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial

ST. LOUIS –– Jurors set to weigh in on talcum powder ovarian cancer claims in Missouri are expected to hear closing arguments on Friday, Dec. 20, sources confirmed to HarrisMartin.

The trial began on Dec. 4 before the Hon. Rex Burlison of the Missouri Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis. A jury of six men and six women will determine whether Vickie Forrest is entitled to damages for her claims that using Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder caused her to develop ovarian cancer, sources added.

Forrest contended during trial that she used Baby Powder as part of her ...

