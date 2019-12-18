STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

HarrisMartin: JPML Establishes Breast Implant MDL Docket, Sends Claims to New Jersey

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has opted to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims asserted against Allergan for its Biocell textured breast implants, sending the lawsuits to the District of New Jersey.

The JPML issued the transfer order on Dec. 18, assigning Hon. Brian R. Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey to oversee coordinated pretrial proceedings.

“All actions share complex factual questions arising from the allegation that Allergan’s BIOCELL textured breast implants and tissue expanders significantly increase the risk of developing BIA-ALCL, and that Allergan failed to warn ...

