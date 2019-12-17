STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

OneBeacon May Appeal Ohio Federal Judge’s Claim Preclusion Ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has allowed OneBeacon Insurance Co. to appeal his refusal to dismiss a state court reinsurance action, noting that the 6th Circuit has repeatedly certified claim preclusion rulings for interlocutory appeal.

In a Dec. 16 order, Judge Susan J. Dlott of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio concluded that the controlling law factor of § 1292(b) is satisfied.

From 1955 to 1977, the William Powell Co. bought a series of primary and excess product and general liability insurance policies from General Accident Fire & Life Assurance Corp. Beginning in ...

Associated Law Firms

Collins Roche Utley & Garner

Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease



Associated Documents

Order



