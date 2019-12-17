STORY FROM: Asbestos

American Biltrite Denied Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case by N.Y. Court

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has refused to award American Biltrite Inc. summary judgment in a case involving its asbestos-containing vinyl floor tiles, finding that the plaintiffs had proffered enough evidence to raise issues of fact relating to the defendant’s liability.

In the Dec. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County wrote that competing affidavits presented by both sides was not enough to establish grounds for summary judgment.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Santo Lanza, contending that his malignant mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing products the decedent ...

Associated Documents

Order



